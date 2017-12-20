Printers who survived the Great Recession Report

This Flash examines the sales pattern of an average or typical printer that survived the Great Recession. The study period encompasses the timeframe 2006 to 2015. They started before the onset of the so called Great Recession, which officially began in December of 2007 and officially ended in June of 2009, and include as well the period of slow but steady economic recovery that continues at this time.

Generally, total print sales track closely with overall economic activity or Gross Domestic Product. Print sales typically fall further and faster as the economy declines during the start of a recession.

When the economy recovers print usually lags somewhat in sales gains, but once the economy moves to a “mature recovery” phase print hits a “sweet spot.” This has been the case over the last few years and for the most recent cycle.They then divide these sales by the number of active printing establishments in the 323 NAICS category to derive average sales per establishment.They then calculate the percentage sales change per year for the average establishment. The average sales per printing establishment over the study period started at $2.985 million in 2006 before the recession, dipped to a low of $2.722 million in 2009, and increased to $3.218 in 2015. for a copy of this study go to https://www.printing.org/sites/default/files/attachments/

flash_report_tracking_survivor_sales.pdf