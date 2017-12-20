Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
20 December 2017
Minuteman Red Deer moves to new plant
RED DEER—
New stand alone building
Red Deer Minuteman new facility  6,800 square feet; owner  Dan Murias has been in business since 2005 and is a member of the Minuteman Press  Million-Dollar Circle club.For  Murias, the time was right to move his  printing company to 6781 52 Avenue on the "North Hill" of Red Deer, Alberta. Dan explains, "The vast majority of industry and commerce in Red Deer is on the North Side. We are strategically located in the centre of the area.I believe we made the right choice in our location, which provides easy access, fantastic visibility and is centrally located. This has given us an increase in new customer walk in traffic. 
Dan Murias- owner
 Over the past twelve years Dan and his staff have continued to expand their capabilities. He says, "Minuteman Press in Red Deer has come a long way since 2005. We have design services, offset and digital press capabilities, in-house signage, promotional products and mailing capabilities.  We regularly take clients' ideas from concept to completion, designing the project, printing, finishing, and target mailing it to help their businesses grow."
 
Comments:
