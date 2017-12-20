Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
20 December 2017
Sheryl Sauder Joins Supremex from Mi5
TORONTO—
Sheryl Sauder-Sales Manager Central Region
 Supremex announces the appointment of Sheryl Sauder as Sales Manager – Central Region.Sheryl comes to Supremex from Mi5 Print and Digital Communications, where she was responsible for managing the sales team, as well as personally handling a number of major accounts. Prior to joining Mi5, Sheryl was a founder of a full service print and media management company with a focus on consumer analytics - Prospect Media. She developed an account base of various retail brands, managed a sales group, and set company financial targets and tracked profitability. 
 
 Supremex Inc. is a  North American manufacturer of envelopes, packaging and specialty products. Supremex operates facilities across seven provinces and three facilities in the United States and employs approximately 845 people. In the last two years they have bought Bower Envelope in the US, Premier Envelope, Durabox Paper and Stuart Packaging.
Comments:
