Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
20 December 2017
St. Joseph report on how to go Viral
CONCORD—
St. Joseph have released a report on The Essentials of Digital Video. This report covers everything from social media platforms that support digital video, to the future of digital video. This 14 page report has information including a cheat sheet for social media video specs, as well as insight into how videos goes viral. To receive the PDF version: https://stjoseph.com/digital-video-white-paper/
|
|
St. Joseph Printing is the 7th largest printer in Canada( Graphic Monthly Top Printers list) with sales around $200 million. They have specialized in dealing with companies who sell to consumers. St. Joseph’s Print Group has a network of print centres a cross the country, providing digital print technology and traditional print processes to help customers better reach their audience. The company’s output includes over 200 million catalogues and magazines, and one billion flyers per year.
Post a Comment
Comments:
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
Total Job Board Listings: 28
New This Week: 4
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
Total Used Equipment Listings: 34
CLASSIFIED | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Most Recent News Comment
|Started in a Trade Shop says:
Most Read Stories
THE PRINT WIRE
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD