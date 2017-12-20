Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
20 December 2017
St. Joseph report on how to go Viral
CONCORD—
Printer report on Digital
 St. Joseph have released a report on The Essentials of Digital Video. This report covers everything from social media platforms that support digital video, to the future of digital video. This 14 page report has information including a cheat sheet for social media video specs, as well as insight into how videos goes viral. To receive  the PDF version: https://stjoseph.com/digital-video-white-paper/ 
St Joes Pant Concord
St. Joseph Printing is the 7th largest printer in Canada( Graphic Monthly Top Printers list) with sales around $200 million. They have specialized in dealing with companies who sell to consumers.  St. Joseph’s Print Group has a network of print centres a cross the country, providing digital print technology and traditional print processes to help customers better reach their audience. The company’s output includes over 200 million catalogues and magazines, and one billion flyers per year.
 
Comments:
Most Recent News Comment
Started in a Trade Shop says:
Are Paul McCarthy and Paul McCathy the same person. More spelling mistakes from Print Can. Tsk Tsk...
