Two Ottawa Quick Printers Merge

Two Ottawa franchise printers have join forces. Both are located in the west end of the city. Allegra Design Print Mail owned by Jim Gillespie, which has operated since 1987, has acquired KKP of Merivale Road.

Jim Gillespie started talks about acquiring Merivale KKP several months ago when Coronado talked about retiring. The stores are located close to each other – Allegra is located at 1806 Carling Ave. and KKP is just minutes away at 1529 Merivale Rd. – and both offer the same services with similar price structures.

Both printers are privately owned and are part of Alliance Franchise Brands, franchisors of more than 600 printing, sign and marketing stores in Canada, the United States and the U.K. Coronado and his wife were the main employees of KKP and will be retiring. The Merivale store will closed and its client list will be transferred to the Carling Ave store, which has six employees.Terms of the cash deal were not disclosed.

