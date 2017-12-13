Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
13 December 2017
Two Ottawa Quick Printers Merge
OTTAWA—
Allegra Carling Ave. store
Two Ottawa franchise printers have join forces. Both are located in the west end of the city. Allegra Design Print Mail owned by Jim Gillespie, which has operated  since 1987, has acquired KKP of Merivale Road.
Jim  Gillespie started talks about acquiring Merivale KKP  several months ago when Coronado talked about retiring. The stores are located close to  each other – Allegra is located at 1806 Carling Ave. and KKP is just  minutes away at 1529 Merivale Rd. – and both  offer the same services with similar price structures.
Original brand was Insty-Print
Both printers are privately owned and are part of  Alliance Franchise Brands, franchisors  of more than 600 printing, sign and marketing stores in Canada, the United States and the U.K. Coronado and his wife were the main employees of KKP and will be retiring. The Merivale store will closed  and its client list will be transferred to the Carling Ave store, which has six employees.Terms of the cash deal were not disclosed.
Comments:
