Friesen's puts mid-size press in Big Shop

Friesens Corporation is one of North America’s premier book, yearbook and packaging manufacturer serving publishers, institutions, schools and businesses from their two major facilities in Altona, Manitoba. Employing approximately 600 people over 250,000 square feet and is 110 years old. “Even though we are a big company, being private allows us to be nimble and react to changing market conditions.” says Byron Loeppsk,GM of Friesens. Friesens have been growth in the book market and sales are up.

ALTONA, MANITOBA—Friesens installs a Heidelberg Speedmaster XL 75-5+L print and coating machine. It is equipped with the latest “Push to Stop” technology, including: “Inpress Control 2” automatic color and register measurement, “Auto Plate Pro” fully automated plate loading, and automated wash programs. Driven by Intellistart 2 press software, activated through the Press Center XL with Wallscreen.“We may have “downsized” the format” said Andrew Fennell of Friesens, “but we have “upsized” the technology. The plan was to drive automation into our process. This press can make job changes in 50% less time than our older press, and doing it with one operator.