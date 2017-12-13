Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
13 December 2017
Quad Graphics sell QuadTech
ST. LOUIS—
Baldwin Technology has acquired QuadTech, Inc., from its parent company, Quad/Graphics one of the largest printers in the States. Baldwin adds all of QuadTech’s technology and strategic locations across the Americas, Europe, China, Japan and India.QuadTech designs and manufactures control systems for commercial, newspaper, packaging and publication gravure printers . Headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin (USA), QuadTech maintains a worldwide network of sales and service operations, and sells automated systems in more than 100 countries.
Baldwin will unite QuadTech with two of its existing divisions—Web Printing Controls and PC Industries— that will operate as Baldwin Vision Systems. Karl Fritchen, current QuadTech President, will lead the new Baldwin segment. Product technologies will span closed-loop automation for registration, inking, color management, web handling and 100 percent inspection for the commercial, newspaper, labels, packaging, converting and publication gravure industries. QuadTech is Baldwin’s fifth acquisition since 2012.
