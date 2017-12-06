Cascades buys four packaging plants

Cascades Inc. has also announces the purchase of an ownership position in Tencorr Corporation .Tencorr, a company specialized in manufacturing sheet stock for box producers. The company also announces an increase in its equity holding of the Greenpac

Founded in 1964, Cascades produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The Company employs 11,000 women and men, who work in close to 90 production units in North America and Europe .

KINGSEY FALLS,QC—Cascades Inc. has announces the acquisition of four plants in Ontario in the containerboard packaging sector.The four following plants were acquired from the Coyle family, and specialize in the manufacturing of boxes and speciality products: McLeish Corr -a-Box Packaging & Design – Etobicoke, Ontario,Brown Packaging – Burlington, OntarioCoyle Corrugated Containers Inc. – Scarborough, Ontario Coyle Packaging ( Peterborough ) Ltd. – Peterborough, OntarioThis transaction will allow Cascades to increase its production capacity by 500 million square feet per year.