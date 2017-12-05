Sappi adds 160,000 tons of paper

Sappi , one of the worlds largest coated paper manufacture announced that it has an agreement to acquire the speciality paper business of Cham Paper Group for approximately $149 million.It includes the acquisition of CPG's Carmignano and Condino Mills in Italy, its digital imaging business located in Cham, Switzerland as well as all brands and know-how. The transaction is conditional on the approval from certain competition authorities. Adds 160,000 tons of speciality paper to Sappi's capacity.

JOHANNESBURG—Sappi is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa; has over 12,000 employees; manufacturing facilities on three continents, in seven countries (eight operations in Europe, three operations in America and five operations in South Africa) and customers in over 150 countries worldwide. Sappi's range of paper products includes: flexible packaging, label, release liner, container board and fluting, coated fine papers, casting release papers and uncoated graphic and business papers.After buying the S D Warren Paper Mills they became a major player in North America.