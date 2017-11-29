Print in a Digital World 2018

St Joes has announce the release of its latest “2018 Print in a Digital World” trend report. The fourth installment of this series identifies major trends transforming our communication ecosystems and how Marketers can leverage the identified examples to mix, match and marry the exciting world of print and digital.From McDonald’s, Joe Fresh and Ikea to Burger King, Google and Samsonite, this trend report showcases over 70 global examples of Brands that are blurring the lines between print and digital.

CONCORD—St. Joseph Printing is the 7th largest printer in Canada( Graphic Monthly Top Printers list) with sales around $200 million. They have specialized in dealing with companies who sell to consumers. Their publishing arm has a number of consumer titles ( Toronto Life, Where magazines, ). For copy of the report go to www.stjoseph.com/trends or contact Tony Naldinho at tony.naldinho@stjoseph.com