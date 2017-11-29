Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
29 November 2017
Paragraph wins largest number of awards
SAINT LAURENT—
Gold Awards in 3 categories
Paragraph was the most decorated Canadian printer this year at the Canadian Printing Awards with a total of 4 awards. They took home the Gold Awards in 3 categories (self-promotion – printing category; brochures and booklets – offset; rigid packaging), as well as the Silver Award in the brochures and booklets – digital category.
 " It goes without saying that our customers are the ones driving us day after day, helping us reach new limits and thrive in our industry" commented Martin Lépine, President of Paragraph Inc.
 
Started in 1989  Paragraph was listed as Canada's 60th largest printer by Graphic Monthly with sales over $19 million. A commercial printer with  offset, digital and wide format and specializing in the  retail, manufacturing, financial and pharmacetical markets. In 2016 they bought Kayjon a printer in Saint Laurent with sales of about $8 million
