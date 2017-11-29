Women's Hall of Fame inducts Isabelle Marcoux of Transcontinental

Transcontinental has more than 7,000 employees in Canada and the United States, and revenues of $2.0 billion in 2016.

MONTREAL—Isabelle Marcoux of Transcontinental has been inducted into the Women's Executive Network Hall of Fame. She has been recognition as one of Canada's 100 most powerful women. Also in light of Isabelle Marcoux's professional and philanthropic accomplishments."I am sincerely honoured to join the ranks of the Women's Hall of Fame," said Isabelle Marcoux, Chair of the Board of Transcontinental Inc. "I am proud to ensure the continued growth of TC Transcontinental. This recognition reflects positively on Transcontinental as a whole. Moreover, This honour is a testament to my sustained commitment towards the advancement of women into executive and board member roles.Isabelle Marcoux also serves on the boards of George Weston Limited, Rogers Communications Inc. and Power Corporation of Canada. She is also a member of the board of The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation. Isabelle Marcoux is highly involved in the community, particularly with Centraide of Greater Montreal, for which she will serve as Chair of the Major Donors' Circle starting in 2018. She was also co-chair of the Centraide of Greater Montreal 2016 campaign. TC Transcontinental is Canada's largest printer with operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media.