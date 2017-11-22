Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
22 November 2017
EFI to exit label press market
CALIFORNIA—
EFI and Xeikon partnership
EFI and Xeikon, a division of Flint Group, have entered into a partnership for the EFI Jetrion UV inkjet press portfolio, with Xeikon now to service, support and supply EFI Jetrion presses worldwide.Under the partnership, Xeikon will service, support and supply the worldwide Jetrion customer base, and continue the direct sales of Jetrion digital label printing systems as part of the Xeikon portfolio of digital dry toner and UV inkjet presses for the label market. 
Jetrion Label presses
EFI Jetrion claims to have the largest installed base of UV inkjet label presses in the world. Guy Gecht, EFI CEO. ‘ It was a clear choice for us to pick Xeikon, one of the undisputed leaders in digital label printing, as the ideal partner to continue a trustworthy sales and service operation for the Jetrion product line.’EFI has detailed plans to exit the label printing market as it concentrates on areas with higher growth opportunities.
 
Comments:
Most Recent News Comment
