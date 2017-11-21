Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
21 November 2017
Imprimerie BBM installs Kodak Achieve T800 Platessetter
Imprimerie BBM , Quebec,installed a Kodak Achieve T800 Platesetter, and converting to Kodak Sonora XP process free thermal plates.The Kodak Achieve T800 is a CTP device with Kodak’s thermal imaging technology, in a compact footprint, while using up to 70% less power.
By combining that with a switch to Kodak Sonora XP process free thermal plates, Imprimerie BBM also eliminated plate processing, thus eliminating chemicals in the plate making process, while reducing water consumption and energy costs. Plates go directly from the CTP, to the press, eliminating processing variability.The Sonora plates has become one of Kodak's most successfull plate with a 24% increase in sales.
