Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
21 November 2017
Imprimerie BBM installs Kodak Achieve T800 Platessetter
LAVAL—
L to R Rino Rufolo ( Kodak), Joanie Pauze, Korine Lavallee, Christian Boisvert
L to R Rino Rufolo ( Kodak), Joanie Pauze, Korine Lavallee, Christian Boisvert
Imprimerie BBM , Quebec,installed  a Kodak Achieve T800 Platesetter, and converting to Kodak Sonora XP process free thermal plates.The Kodak Achieve T800 is a  CTP device with Kodak’s thermal imaging technology, in a compact footprint, while using up to 70% less power.
 
 By combining that with a switch to Kodak Sonora XP process free thermal plates, Imprimerie BBM also eliminated plate processing, thus eliminating chemicals in the plate making process, while reducing water consumption and energy costs.  Plates go directly from the CTP, to the press, eliminating processing variability.The  Sonora  plates has become one of Kodak's most successfull plate with a 24% increase in sales.
 
<< Prev Story || Next Story >>
Comments:
Twitter Follow us on Twitter
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
CLASSIFIED | RSS
Company for sale
Company wanted
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Most Recent News Comment
Started in a Trade Shop says:
Are Paul McCarthy and Paul McCathy the same person. More spelling mistakes from Print Can. Tsk Tsk...
Most Read Stories
EVENTS CALENDAR
THE PRINT WIRE
Other news from the industry
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD
Print World
North Island Publishing PrintCAN Print Jobs Canada’s Estimators' & Buyers' Guide MastheadOnline Print World 2010 Design City
Graphic Monthly Print Equipment gutenbergs' guide COPA industrial print