11 October 2017
AlphaGraphics bought by Mail Boxes Ect.
SALT LAKE CITY—
Mail Boxes Ect. International has bought franchisor AlphaGraphics.They bought AlphaGraphics from a American private equity company . AlphaGraphics has about 265 locations. Mail Boxes Ect.(MBE) also bought PostNet in April of last year. MBE out of Milan, Italy now has 2,600 locations in 39 countries with about sales over $1 billion. The purchase was designed to increase MBE presence in the United States.
In 2005 Mail Boxes Ect. sold their Canadian operations to United Parcel Services UPS. UPS rebranded the Canadian stores under the UPS name. AlphaGraphics pulled out of Canada in 1995 and the stores left went independent and rebranded. PostNet has locations in Canada. Fedex Office ( old Kinkos) is pulling out of Canada. What Mail Boxes Ect. plans to do in Canada is not known.
