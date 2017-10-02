Annan & Sons merge with C.J. Graphics

Annan & Sons has been a trade printer in the west end of Toronto . Started by the father Don Annan. They have taken on some direct clients in the last few years. Five of the family members are involved in the business. The have two 40" six colour presses , a 60" 2 colour and a 5 colour 20 inch. It is estimated that their sales were between $5 to $7 million .

TORONTO—C.J. Graphics has announced the merger of Annan & Sons Ltd. as a new division of C.J. Graphics Inc. Both Paul and John Annan, along with many of their associates, will be joining C.J. Graphic team in a new location at the end of October. Both Paul and John will be overseeing the management of their division including production and sales of their current clients.Going forward, John will also have a seat on C.J. Graphics management team.With the sale of Annan's building and C.J. Graphics new facility just a few blocks away, Jay Mandarino said we couldn’t have ask for a better fit or more perfect timing!