27 September 2017
Fastsigns adding six locations in Canada
TEXAS—
FASTSIGNS International, announced today that it opened two new centres in Canada in the first half of 2017 and signed four franchise agreements to develop additional new locations in Calgary, Winnipeg, and Oshawa in the coming months. Fastsigns expects to sell a projected six to eight locations in Canada in 2017. Currently, there are 36 locations in Canada.
FASTSIGNS locations provide sign and visual graphics for companies to attract more attention, communicate their message, and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points .FASTSIGNS® is in eight countries including the US, Canada, England, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Grand Cayman, Mexico and Australia.
