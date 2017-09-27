Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
27 September 2017
Fastsigns adding six locations in Canada
TEXAS—
36 locations in Canada
 FASTSIGNS International,  announced today that it opened two new centres in Canada in the first half of 2017 and signed four franchise agreements to develop additional new locations in Calgary, Winnipeg, and Oshawa in the coming months. Fastsigns expects to sell a projected six to eight locations in Canada in 2017. Currently, there are 36 locations in Canada.
 
FASTSIGNS locations provide  sign and visual graphics  for  companies to attract more attention, communicate their message,  and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points .FASTSIGNS® is  in eight countries including the US, Canada, England, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Grand Cayman, Mexico and Australia.
 
Comments:
Mike says:
Stay away from United Franchise Group, or any of the the Titus family....
