27 September 2017
Printed Calendars scraped in favour of on-line
SASKATOON—
When is waste pickup Day?
 Saskatoon city council has voted to cut the printed version of the recycling and waste pick-up calendar. Taken as a cost saving measure it will save about $85,000 per year. Based on a survey the city believes 96 per cent of residence have computers. Some councillors do not think enough people are ready for this. The city will have printed copies at libraries and recreation centres.
calendars delivering the message
Residence with out computers can ask for printed copies. The city expects to hear from up to 10% of the residence about the missing printed calendars. The city of Toronto has used paid ads to help reduce the cost of printed waste pick up calendars. The city could check with twosides.org if they are really going to save any money.
Comments:
