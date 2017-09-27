Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
27 September 2017
KBA hits 200 year and renames
GERMANY—
The printing press manufacturer is starting off the company's 3rd century with a new appearance. The brand KBA, which was introduced in 1990 after the takeover of Albert-Frankenthal, will revert to the original brand of Koenig & Bauer, with a new logo. Koenig & Bauer today has 33 subsidiaries. The company anniversary was seen as an ideal time to place all activities of the Group, under a strong common roof. The relaunch is intended to strengthen the employee’s pride in the history of the company.
|
KBA and New Rapida 106 12-Color Press Solidify Strong Partnership With Canadian Bank NotePhoto: Left to right: Mark Norlock, KBA Canada regional sales manager, stands with Ronald G. Arends, president and CEO of Canadian Bank Note, on the deck of its new uniquely built multimillion-dollar KBA Rapida 106 41-inch 12-color press, which will be producing secure identity documents.
|
Post a Comment
Comments:
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
Total Job Board Listings: 35
New This Week: 5
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
Total Used Equipment Listings: 33
CLASSIFIED | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Company wanted
Most Recent News Comment
|Mike says:
Most Read Stories
THE PRINT WIRE
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD