Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
27 September 2017
KBA hits 200 year and renames
GERMANY— 
 
The printing press manufacturer is starting off the company's 3rd century with a new  appearance. The brand KBA, which was introduced in 1990 after the takeover of Albert-Frankenthal, will revert to the original brand of Koenig & Bauer, with a new logo. Koenig & Bauer today has 33 subsidiaries. The company anniversary  was seen as an ideal time to place all activities of the Group, under a strong common roof. The relaunch is intended to strengthen the employee’s pride in the history of the company.  
KBA and New Rapida 106 12-Color Press Solidify Strong Partnership With Canadian Bank NotePhoto: Left to right: Mark Norlock, KBA Canada regional sales manager, stands with Ronald G. Arends, president and CEO of Canadian Bank Note, on the deck of its new uniquely built multimillion-dollar KBA Rapida 106 41-inch 12-color press, which will be producing secure identity documents.
 
Recent Canadian installation
Recent Canadian installation
<< Prev Story || Next Story >>
Comments:
Twitter Follow us on Twitter
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
CLASSIFIED | RSS
Company wanted
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Most Recent News Comment
Mike says:
Stay away from United Franchise Group, or any of the the Titus family....
Most Read Stories
EVENTS CALENDAR
THE PRINT WIRE
Other news from the industry
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD
Print World
North Island Publishing PrintCAN Print Jobs Canada’s Estimators' & Buyers' Guide MastheadOnline Print World 2010 Design City
Graphic Monthly Print Equipment gutenbergs' guide COPA industrial print