KBA hits 200 year and renames

KBA and New Rapida 106 12-Color Press Solidify Strong Partnership With Canadian Bank NotePhoto: Left to right: Mark Norlock, KBA Canada regional sales manager, stands with Ronald G. Arends, president and CEO of Canadian Bank Note, on the deck of its new uniquely built multimillion-dollar KBA Rapida 106 41-inch 12-color press, which will be producing secure identity documents.



GERMANY—The printing press manufacturer is starting off the company's 3rd century with a new appearance. The brand KBA, which was introduced in 1990 after the takeover of Albert-Frankenthal, will revert to the original brand of Koenig & Bauer, with a new logo. Koenig & Bauer today has 33 subsidiaries. The company anniversary was seen as an ideal time to place all activities of the Group, under a strong common roof. The relaunch is intended to strengthen the employee’s pride in the history of the company.