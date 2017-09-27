C.J. Graphics buys two iGen 5 presses

TORONTO—CJ Graphics Inc. first to acquire the Xerox® iGen® 5 digital presses with the first installation, globally, of fully-loaded Xerox® iGen® 5 digital presses.“The new iGen 5 technology is a game changer, with revolutionary capabilities, including matte toner, extended gamut to achieve up to 93 percent of reproducible PMS colours – with orange, blue, green, white and clear dry ink – and 24-point thick stock kit, a fifth color station and the option to swap in White Dry Ink for specialty effects"says Jay Mandarino President of CJ Graphics.C.J. Graphics recently won 8 Benny"s at the PIA Premier Printing Awards in Chicago almost half were digitally printed on Xerox equipment. C. J. Graphics has been on a massive expansion investing $25 million on new equipment and a new 230,000 plant in Mississauga.