Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
27 September 2017
Imprimerie Elite adds to fleet of wide format
ST-REMI—
Claude ( left) and Gilles Ostiguy ( right) with new MUTOH 1638X
Claude ( left) and Gilles Ostiguy ( right) with new MUTOH 1638X
 Imprimerie Elite has installed a Mutoh ValueJet1638X from Cansel. The 64 inch wide machine  has dual head , eco-solvent and runs at 1,012 sqft/hr. Designed for POP signage, decals. stickers, vehicle wraps, indoor and outdoor graphics. This machine joins Imprimerie  Elite fleet of two 1624 and a HP Flatbed. Steve Daigle  Wide Format Sales Manager for Quebec said Elite has been constantly expanding in their local market.
 
 
Imprimerie Elite founded in 1994 by father Jean Guy specializes in serving the local market. A one stop shop with offset, digital print and wide format. Their products range from stationery, flyers, posters, real estate signs, tent cards and promotional products such as mugs and shirts. They have recently added a Xerox Igen 5 . 

<< Prev Story || Next Story >>
Comments:
Twitter Follow us on Twitter
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
CLASSIFIED | RSS
Company wanted
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Most Recent News Comment
Mike says:
Stay away from United Franchise Group, or any of the the Titus family....
Most Read Stories
EVENTS CALENDAR
THE PRINT WIRE
Other news from the industry
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD
Print World
North Island Publishing PrintCAN Print Jobs Canada’s Estimators' & Buyers' Guide MastheadOnline Print World 2010 Design City
Graphic Monthly Print Equipment gutenbergs' guide COPA industrial print