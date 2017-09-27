Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
27 September 2017
Imprimerie Elite adds to fleet of wide format
ST-REMI—
Imprimerie Elite has installed a Mutoh ValueJet1638X from Cansel. The 64 inch wide machine has dual head , eco-solvent and runs at 1,012 sqft/hr. Designed for POP signage, decals. stickers, vehicle wraps, indoor and outdoor graphics. This machine joins Imprimerie Elite fleet of two 1624 and a HP Flatbed. Steve Daigle Wide Format Sales Manager for Quebec said Elite has been constantly expanding in their local market.
Imprimerie Elite founded in 1994 by father Jean Guy specializes in serving the local market. A one stop shop with offset, digital print and wide format. Their products range from stationery, flyers, posters, real estate signs, tent cards and promotional products such as mugs and shirts. They have recently added a Xerox Igen 5 .
