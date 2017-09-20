Leech Printing reaches 90

The company has been at it's current location since 1996. They have a 10 colour 29 Heidelberg, in house bindery, digital presses, wide formate and have a social media division. They specialize in marketing and sales material. Their slogans are "the idea printer and "printing & beyond". They have in house designers and web developers .Their customer base is in Manitoba but do work out side the province.

BRANDON—Leech Printing reaches 90 years strong. Now Leech is one of only 125 commercial printers in Canada to reach their 90th birthday. The company has been in the Leech family for four generations now. With 45 employees and a 20,000 square foot plant the company has seen a lot of changes over the years. They have sales offices in Yorkton and Winnipeg Manitoba.