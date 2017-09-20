Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
20 September 2017
Minuteman Press introduces new Video
FARMINGDALE , N.Y—
Working Together Video
 Minuteman Press  has released a new B2B franchise marketing video called Working Together to Build Your Business.
"For this video we wanted to focus on the heart of what our franchise owners do, which is build relationships and help others build their businesses," says Nick Titus, Minuteman Press International VP of Marketing.Access the new video on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rjp01WuWJSU 
 
Minuteman Press was started in 1973 by Roy Titus and his son Bob, Minuteman Press began franchising in 1975 and has grown to over 950 business service franchise locations worldwide including the U.S., Australia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. 
 Minuteman centres offer branding and produce custom designs, promotional products, branded apparel, direct mail marketing, large format printing (banners and posters), signs and graphics, and much more. 
 
