14 September 2017
Astley Gilbert installs Komori 8 colour
TORONTO—
 
 Astley Gilbert has bought a new Komori GL 840 Perfector with Tower Coater, HUV and UV curing capabilities, and extended delivery . The new Komori  features include A-APC plate changing for simultanious changing of plates on all 8 units in less than 90 seconds. PQA-S dual camera system for sheet inspection of both sides of the sheet offering the ulitimate quality in one pass Print on demand offset printing.
 
Astley Gilbert was listed as the 31st largest printer in Canada by Graphic Monthly and is a major player to the architects and building community in the Greater Toronto area. Thier services range from offset sheetfed, digital,visual display , reprographic and online services.
Steve Ranson of Komcan says “ A company like AG demands a press like the new GL 840PC. It brings the highest level of features and automation to a company that truly knows how to use it”
Komcan Inc. is the Canadian dealer for sales, parts and service of Komori presses.
