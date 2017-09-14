Astley Gilbert installs Komori 8 colour

Astley Gilbert was listed as the 31st largest printer in Canada by Graphic Monthly and is a major player to the architects and building community in the Greater Toronto area. Thier services range from offset sheetfed, digital,visual display , reprographic and online services.

Steve Ranson of Komcan says “ A company like AG demands a press like the new GL 840PC. It brings the highest level of features and automation to a company that truly knows how to use it”

Komcan Inc. is the Canadian dealer for sales, parts and service of Komori presses.

TORONTO—Astley Gilbert has bought a new Komori GL 840 Perfector with Tower Coater, HUV and UV curing capabilities, and extended delivery . The new Komori features include A-APC plate changing for simultanious changing of plates on all 8 units in less than 90 seconds. PQA-S dual camera system for sheet inspection of both sides of the sheet offering the ulitimate quality in one pass Print on demand offset printing.