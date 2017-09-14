Westkey Graphics adds iGen 5 with White ink

With the i Gen 5, Westkey will be able to produce digitally printed folding carton packaging, such as gable and wine boxes, as well as flexible labels and high-end point-of-sale pieces with full variability. Along with increased digital color accuracy, matte-finish options, short-run flexibility and the use of thicker stock materials, additional orange, green, blue, Clear Dry Ink and White Dry Ink capabilities for the fifth station allow for specialty font and image enhancement.

PRINT 17—Westkey Graphics, one of western Canada’s largest privately-owned printers, has purchased White Dry Ink for the fifth station of its Xerox iGen 5 Press at PRINT 17. With this addition, WestKey Graphics becomes the first printer in North America to have all five ink options for the iGen 5’s fifth station – enabling them to take on new applications that replicate client brand colours.