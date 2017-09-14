Xerox and Fuji will sell each other's inkjet

The Fuji J Press 720S has a 29.5 inch x 20.9 inch sheet size and runs both coated and uncoated standard offset stock, with full support for variable data and personalization.According to InfoTrends, placements of B2 format digital printing devices will grow at a CAGR of 17.4 percent from 2016 to 2021 in the U.S. and Western Europe. Through this dealer agreement, Xerox will expand its cut-sheet portfolio and be part of the growth in this segment.

Additionally, The agreement adds three inkjet presses, the Xerox Trivor® 2400 Inkjet Press, the Xerox Rialto® 900 Inkjet Press, and the Xerox Brenva® HD Production Inkjet Press, to Fujifilm’s inkjet platform which also includes the J Press 720S, as well as hybrid tag and label and wide format production platforms.

NORWALK—Xerox and FUJIFILM North America today announced a reseller agreement to market and sell each others inkjet presses in the U.S. and Canada.Under the agreement, Xerox direct sales channels in the U.S. and Canada can sell the J Press 720S effective Oct. 1. Fujifilm direct sales channels in the U.S. and Canada can sell the Brenva HD, Trivor 2400 and Rialto 900 effective Oct. 1.