GRAPH EXPO will stay in Chicago

NPES - The Association for Suppliers of Printing, Publishing and Converting Technologies, announced today that GRAPH EXPO will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago for the next three years. The events will take place September 30 – October 3 in 2018, October 13 – 16 in 2019, and October 4 – 7 in 2020. The last one was held in Orlando Florida. GRAPH EXPO was going to return to Orlando in 2019.

GRAPH EXPO is the largest printing industry show in North America includes exhibitors of inkjet, digital, offset, flexo, gravure and hybrid technologies, products and services for the printing and imaging industry,

The events will present the latest visual communications technologies in live equipment demonstrations across the exhibition floor, plus education on the most in-demand products and newest profit-making opportunities.“Empowering the success of businesses in the printing and visual communications industry is our promise,” said Thayer Long, NPES President. “To help achieve this, we want to provide a consistent foundation that exhibitors and attendees can rely on when planning for GRAPH EXPO each year. In listening to feedback from industry members, we made the decision to host the show in Chicago—a central and familiar location—through 2020.”NPES recently bought out it's two other partners Printing Industries of America( PIA) and Idea Alliance.

