Google gives refund for Ad fraud

NEW YORK—According to a Wall Street Journal article Google is making restitution for all the ad fraud that exists in their online advertising system. These refunds have been reaching hundreds of thousand of dollars according to the Wall St article. A report by Dr. Augustine Fou, an independent Ad Fraud Researcher suggests that ad networks and open exchanges is just a front for the ad fraudster to bilk advertisers for their marketing dollars and the ad tech companies are skimming 40% off the top of ad budgets.It was found that on good publishers websites 75% were real people and 2% bots, on ad networks it was 17% and 30%, and on open exchanges it was 3% and 72%. The lure of cheap advertising in an auction format by the ad networks and open exchanges can be delivered as they do not reach real people and so the costs are lower as they do not have to pay writers for the content. Procter and Gamble suggest this is true that when they cut out digital in their media plan sales went up by 2%. P&G was the first major advertiser to call out the industry for their questionable business practices.