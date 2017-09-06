Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
6 September 2017
Printing-Writing Paper shipments decrease again
WASHINGTON—
 
 
 According to the July 2017 Printing-Writing Monthly report from the American Forest & Paper Association, total printing-writing paper shipments decreased five percent in July compared to July 2016. This is the eleventh consecutive year-over-year decrease following a modest fractional increase in August 2016. All four printing-writing grade categories posted year-over-year shipment declines in July. Total printing-writing paper inventory levels increased two percent from June 2017.
 
July uncoated free sheet (UFS) paper shipments decreased year-over-year at the lowest rate since the last increase in August 2016. 
Shipments of uncoated mechanical (UM) papers decreased year-over-year in June for the 13th consecutive month.
July shipments of coated free sheet (CFS) papers declined for the second consecutive month following the only year-over-year increase in 2017. Shipments of coated one-side free sheet papers decreased three percent year-over-year in July but remain flat for the year-to-date. U.S. 
Coated mechanical (CM) paper shipments declined year-over-year in July, the second consecutive decline. 
Comments:
Most Recent News Comment
Canadian printer says:
Kind of fun seeing a Canadian printing clean up at an American awards....
