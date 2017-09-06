Printing-Writing Paper shipments decrease again

July uncoated free sheet (UFS) paper shipments decreased year-over-year at the lowest rate since the last increase in August 2016.

Shipments of uncoated mechanical (UM) papers decreased year-over-year in June for the 13th consecutive month.

July shipments of coated free sheet (CFS) papers declined for the second consecutive month following the only year-over-year increase in 2017. Shipments of coated one-side free sheet papers decreased three percent year-over-year in July but remain flat for the year-to-date. U.S.

Coated mechanical (CM) paper shipments declined year-over-year in July, the second consecutive decline.

WASHINGTON—According to the July 2017 Printing-Writing Monthly report from the American Forest & Paper Association, total printing-writing paper shipments decreased five percent in July compared to July 2016. This is the eleventh consecutive year-over-year decrease following a modest fractional increase in August 2016. All four printing-writing grade categories posted year-over-year shipment declines in July. Total printing-writing paper inventory levels increased two percent from June 2017.