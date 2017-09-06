Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
6 September 2017
Vistaprint launches Promobox
MASSACHUSETTS—
 
 Vistaprint recently launched a monthly subscription box service with products personalized for marketing your business, called Promobox.
The Promobox contains three to five custom products specifically designed for each business owner. Before receiving their first box, customers complete a short survey about their design preferences and the nature of their business, upload a logo, and choose a color scheme and font. Vistaprint designers then create a box of unique products each month, requiring no additional design work from the customer.
 
 
Vistaprint North American plant is in Windsor Ontario. They were listed as Canada's second largest printer by Graphic Monthly. They recently reported a loss and sold off one their divisions in Europe. They also opened a design centre in down town Toronto. They claim over  17 million customers world wide . There customer base is micro business owners and sell printed and digital marketing products on-line.
Comments:
