Printing of Yellow pages to Stop

After over 50 years the Yellow Pages in the Britain is coming to an end. The owner of Yellow Pages in the UK, Yell has announced that the last issues ( 23 m copies) will be printed at the end of 2018. Reasons given were the raise in digital directories and the say no to phonebooks campaign in 2009. In Canada the Yellow Pages has been phased out in certain areas.

Yellow Pages in Canada has said they are "looking at market -by-market with a more localized approach". They have been looking at dropping apartment and condominium complexes.

The first Yellow Pages happened in 1883 in Wyoming, when a printer producing a directory ragout of white paper and used yellow instead. The first Yellow Pages publication was started three years later.

