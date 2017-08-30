Lowe-Martin buys web from West Rock

OTTAWA—Lowe-Martin has bougtht the Heidelberg web out of West Rocks plant in Mississauga. West Rock bought MM&T from Cenveo several years ago. MM&T was mainly a package printer specializing in labels. They had a commercial print division that the web was used for. At one time the commercial division did about $30 million a year in sales. Sales declined and West Rock was only interested in packaging.The Heidelberg web is being moved to Lowe-Martins location in Ottawa.Lowe-Martin aquired Dollco Printing in Ottawa in 2012 a web printer that specialized in magazines and catalogues. Lowe-Martin also aquired RP Graphics in Mississauga a sheet fed printer in January 2016. Lowe-Martin is one of the largest independent printers in Canada at over $100 million plus in sales. They were listed as the 15th largest printer in Canada by the Graphic Monthly magazine. They are also the major printer of postage stamps for Canada Post.