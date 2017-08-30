Canada Post Smartmail Marketing video

OTTAWA—Canada Post in there drive to promote direct mail has developed a video on effective targeting aquisitions. The video called the Sessions is a decussion between three marketing executives about the new direct mail and Smartmail. They also talk about integrating marketing channels for maximum effect.The video can be viewed at canadapost.ca/thesessionsCanada Post has rebranded their direct mail programs under the Smartmail Marketing "the Science of Activation" brand.They have also commisioned studies on the effectiveness of direct mail verse on-line advertising. Putting out a publication called INCITE that is a collection of very successful direct mail campaigns from around the world. They also run a conference in the fall IN SIDE THE BOX on the science of direct mail. The recent intoduction of Postal Code Targeting has created a lot of interest in the printing industry. It is estimated that 60% to 70% of what is printed goes throught the mail.