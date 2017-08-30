Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
30 August 2017
Canada Post Smartmail Marketing video
OTTAWA—
Canada Post in there drive to promote direct mail has developed a video on effective targeting aquisitions. The video called the Sessions is a decussion between three marketing executives about the new direct mail and Smartmail. They also talk about integrating marketing channels for maximum effect.The video can be viewed at canadapost.ca/thesessions
Canada Post has rebranded their direct mail programs under the Smartmail Marketing "the Science of Activation" brand.
They have also commisioned studies on the effectiveness of direct mail verse on-line advertising. Putting out a publication called INCITE that is a collection of very successful direct mail campaigns from around the world. They also run a conference in the fall IN SIDE THE BOX on the science of direct mail. The recent intoduction of Postal Code Targeting has created a lot of interest in the printing industry. It is estimated that 60% to 70% of what is printed goes throught the mail.
