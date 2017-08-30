Appleton Coated Papers files for creditor protection

WISCONSIN—Appleton Coated Papers has filed for state petition for receivership ( similar to Canadian creditor protection. The company is still in operation and is looking for a buyer. Appleton is the manufactures of Utopia Coated, New Leaf, Curious Collection, Label C1S, publication grades, Utopia Digital and Ethos offset uncoated. The Canadian merchants who distribute in Canada Ariva and Veritiv do not see any interuption in supply.Appleton Coated is seperate from Appvion the makers of carbonlees paper which use to be know by the name Appleton Papers. Appleton Coated employees about 620 people and is a major employer in the area. The current problems are blamed on a shrinking market and the shift to digital in the printing industry. The company says it is in talks with intersted parties.