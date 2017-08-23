FESPA goes after North American memberships

LONDON—FESPA has launched Fespa Direct, a new service that allows printers outside its association countries to have member benefits. Fespa ( Sign Association out of Europe) has 37 member associations around the world. Fespa also run seven major wide format trade shows around the world. The world's largest in Germany. They have an association and show in Mexico but have not been sucessful in US or Canada. This appears to be an attempt to break into the US market.The FESPA Direct membership includes technical support, courses' forums, Technology guides, enviromental guidance ,discounts to FESPA awards and discounts to FESPA trade shows around the world. Also free access to FESPA's Print Census- the largest wide-format print research projects.