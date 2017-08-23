Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
23 August 2017
FESPA goes after North American memberships
LONDON—
FESPA wide format trade shows around the world
FESPA has launched Fespa Direct, a new service that allows printers outside its  association countries to have member benefits. Fespa ( Sign Association out of Europe) has 37 member associations around the world. Fespa also run seven major wide format trade shows around the world. The world's largest in Germany. They have an association and show in Mexico but have not been sucessful in US or Canada. This appears to be an attempt to break into  the US market.
Federation of European Screen Printers Association
The FESPA Direct membership includes technical support, courses' forums, Technology guides, enviromental guidance ,discounts to FESPA awards and discounts to FESPA trade shows around the world. Also free access to FESPA's Print Census- the largest wide-format print research projects. 
Comments:
Most Recent News Comment
JOHN says:
JB reopens a remarkable number of jobs for their old staff.The government should also help them to r...
