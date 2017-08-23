Digital Colour Printer Survey Report

The new report provides user ratings and data for a variety of devices manufactured by Canon, Konica Minolta, Ricoh and Xerox. We report the overall rating for 19 different classes of printers, plus average and median ratings as to whether users would recommend the specific device to others.For more information contact National Printing Research Council at www.printingresearch.org

FLORIDA—The 2017 Survey of Colour Digital Printers, a 60-page report providing average and median ratings and performance data for 36 different digital devices. The new report is based upon input received from more than 280 survey participants.*It provides weighted ratings for 19 classes of digital printers, plus ratings and recommendations for nine different envelope printers, as well as the conveyors and feeders that are often sold with these devices.