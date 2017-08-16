US goes after Canadian paper exports

The lower Canadian dollar has taken some of the sting out of these countervailing duties. Exported paper is sold in US dollars. The Hawkesbury mill has won on an appeal in it's first round with the NAFTA panel. The US has till mid summer to appeal. All other cases are being appealed by the Canadian Federal and Provincial governments. No one has been able to determined if any of the current exporting of Canadian made paper will be effected by the re-negotioation of the NAFTA deal.

OTTAWA—American paper companies have been going after Canadian paper manufactures for antidumping and demanding countervailing duties. In Eastern Canada they have imposed a 20% duty on coated paper from the Port Hawkesbury mill in Nova Scotia. It is being appealed under the NAFTA agreement. The Canadian government is trying to get it dismissed. Irving Paper in New Brunswick and Catalyst Paper of Briish Columbia have had a 18% tariff imposed. North Pacific Papers of Washington State has filed for countervailing duties on Canadian uncoated groundwood paper from Canada.