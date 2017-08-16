Delphax Technologies in Bankruptcy

Delphax was the manufacturer of the Ellan 500 ink jet press which was in the 4 up market and one of the early entries into the market. The machine had a relatively small footprint, perfected and ran at about 5,000 per hour.The inkjet heads were Memjet. They had attracted a bit of attention at the last Drupa. They have sold a number of machines in Canada and the US. At one point Delphax was part owned by Xerox and Minolta. Delphax legacy products were in the black and white field. The Ellan 500 was their first product in the colour market.

MISSISSAUGA—Delphax Technologies Canada has been put into bankruptcy by Air T inc . Delphax is the manufacture of the Ellan 500 ink jet press. The company is listed with about $8 million in liabilities and only $1.3 million in assets. The only secured creditor is Air T Inc for about $5 million. Delphax Technologies Canada is a holy owned subsidiary of Delphax Technologies in the US which is a public company. The owner of Air T inc is the largest shareholder in the American company. All the manufacturing and research and development was done in Canada. The meeting of creditors will be August 29th.