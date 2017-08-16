C.J. Graphics Dominates the Benny's

This year, more than 2,210 entries were received from printing and graphic arts firms from around the world, and judges awarded the Benny to the top entry in each category. “It’s an honor to be recognized by the industry as a company that produces award-winning print. C.J. Graphics won the most Benny’s in North and South America during the 2017 Premier Print Awards” said Jay Mandarino, President and CEO of C.J. Graphics Inc. With a total of eight Benny’s, C.J. Graphics also won more overall awards at the Premier Print Awards than any other printer in the world.

