16 August 2017
C.J. Graphics Dominates the Benny's
TORONTO—
C.J. Graphics tops the list with 8
 C.J. Graphics awarded 8 “Benny’s” and more overall awards than any other printer in the world at this year’s International Print Competition. C.J. Graphics was awarded 8 Benny’s, the highest honor in the 2017 Premier Print Awards.The Premier Print Awards ( Benny's) , the graphic arts industry’s oldest,largest and most prestigious worldwide printing competition. Hosted by Printing Industries of America. In its 68th year, the annual contest recognizes those responsible for the creation and production of superior print communications. 
Jay Mandarino President C.J. Graphics
This year, more than 2,210 entries were received from printing and graphic arts firms from around the world, and judges awarded the Benny to the top entry in each category. “It’s an honor to be recognized by the industry as a company that produces award-winning print. C.J. Graphics won the most Benny’s in North and South America during the 2017 Premier Print Awards” said Jay Mandarino, President and CEO of C.J. Graphics Inc. With a total of eight Benny’s, C.J. Graphics also won more overall awards at the Premier Print Awards than any other printer in the world.
