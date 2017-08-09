Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
9 August 2017
Vistaprint sells Album Printer division
AMSTERDAM—
 
 Cimpress the corporate parent of Vistaprint has sold its Albumprinter division that it acquired in 2011 for about $92 million. The Albumprinter division includes  Albelli, Bonusprint, Fotoknudsen and Onskefoto brands. Although Albumprinter fell within Cimpress target market "mass customization " it believes that invested capital can be used better invested else where. 
 
Vistaprint ( Cimpress) reported a $34.7 million loss in it's last quarter in June. Vistaprint is the second largest printer in Canada with sales of about 3/4 of a billion dollars. The plant in Windsor , Ontario currently serves all of North American market.  Vistaprint plans to open a plant in Nevada . 
Comments:
JOHN says:
JB reopens a remarkable number of jobs for their old staff.The government should also help them to r...
