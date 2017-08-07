Landa installs first Nanographic Press

As a traditional offset print house, Graphica Bezalel has selected the Landa S10 Nanographic Printing Press as its first digital solution, affording it the unique competitive advantage of high-speed, high-quality digitally printed folding carton production.

ISREAL—Landa has installed its first beta site for the Landa S10 Nanographic PrintingPress. Graphic Bezalel a folding carton, packaging and label convertor, which is Israel-based, received its Landa press in July , where it will be used to support local as well as market leading international retail brands such as Calvin Klein, Nestle and Coca-Cola