7 August 2017
Landa installs first Nanographic Press
ISREAL—
 Landa has installed its first beta site for the Landa S10 Nanographic PrintingPress. Graphic Bezalel a folding carton, packaging and label convertor, which is Israel-based,  received its Landa press in July , where it will be used to support local as well as market leading international retail brands such as Calvin Klein, Nestle and Coca-Cola
 
As a traditional offset print house, Graphica Bezalel has selected the Landa S10 Nanographic Printing Press as its first digital solution, affording it the unique competitive advantage of high-speed, high-quality digitally printed folding carton production.
 
 
