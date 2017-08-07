Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
7 August 2017
Landa installs first Nanographic Press
ISREAL—
Landa has installed its first beta site for the Landa S10 Nanographic PrintingPress. Graphic Bezalel a folding carton, packaging and label convertor, which is Israel-based, received its Landa press in July , where it will be used to support local as well as market leading international retail brands such as Calvin Klein, Nestle and Coca-Cola
|
|
As a traditional offset print house, Graphica Bezalel has selected the Landa S10 Nanographic Printing Press as its first digital solution, affording it the unique competitive advantage of high-speed, high-quality digitally printed folding carton production.
Post a Comment
Comments:
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
Total Job Board Listings: 43
New This Week: 9
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
Total Used Equipment Listings: 29
CLASSIFIED | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Company wanted
Most Recent News Comment
|JOHN says:
Most Read Stories
THE PRINT WIRE
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD