2 August 2017
Postmedia sells Toronto Plant for $30 million
TORONTO— 
Old Quebecor Photoengravers plant
Postmedia ( National Post, Toronto Sun) announced that it has entered into an agreement with real estate developer  RICE Group to sell the property at 2250 Islington Avenue in west Toronto. The building currently houses a printing facility. The purchase price is $30,475,000 . Postmedia will enter into a lease for a portion of the property for a period of up to ten years.
 
When Postmedia bought the Sun newspapers in 2015 it acquired the plant which is at Hightway 401 and Islington  Avenue  ( old Quebecor Photoengravers plant) Postmedia Network Canada Corp, is a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 200 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Postmedia has newspapers across Canada ( Old Southam and Sun chains)
Comments:
