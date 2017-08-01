Sydney Stone acquires Vertex of Vancouver

MISSISSAUGA—

Sydney Stone Expands with Acquisition of Vertex Graphic and Business Equipment. Michael Steele and Dylan Westgate, partners in Sydney Stone announce their acquisition of Vertex Graphic and Business Equipment of Vancouver, BC.Both parties are looking forward to working together to provide British Columbia and Alberta customers with the benefits and value of Sydney Stones national footprint.

Sydney Stone, founded in 1951 and under current ownership since 2008 offers a range of print finishing equipment and modern services to the print industry across Canada.

Vertex Graphic and Business Equipment has a long history of servicing the British Columbia and Alberta print industry with print finishing equipment, office equipment and related supplies.