23 July 2017
Konica Minolta's first AccuioJet KM-1 inkjet in Canada
TORONTO—
Accuiojet KM-1 installed at FLASH Reproductions
 Konica Minolta  has announce the first Canadian installation of the AccurioJet KM-1 inkjet press at Flash Reproductions.The AccurioJet KM-1 inkjet press combines the speed and flexibility of offset presses with the digital benefits of variable data printing and the elimination of make-readies. Able to print on 23” x 29.5” sheet size, allowing for 6-up full bleed letter-size printing at 3,000 pages per hour. Prints on 17 lb vellum up to 24 point stock weights, without any pre-coating necessary. Perfecting/duplexing up to 18 point. Prints on  offset/litho stocks, as well as textured, synthetics, and canvasUnique patented UV ink immediately cures.
 
Founded in 1969, Flash Reproductions started as a quick print shop serving a small community within Toronto. With a  focus on customer service, Flash developed a reputation country-wide for printing projects that other shops deemed impossible. They produduce award-winning projects in Canada for  clients, from small design firms to large companies. Using offset, letterpress and UV screen capabilities, they print on any surface, from paper to vinyl to hockey pucks. Their Bindery and Finishing department stitches, punches, die cuts, foil stamps, embosses—the list goes on.
 
Comments:
