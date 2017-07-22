Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
22 July 2017
Jet Label buys United Label
EDMONTON—
 
 Jet Label will  double in size with the acquisition of United Label of Vancouver with additional production space, personnel and capacity 

expands Jet Label’s Market Share in key sectors. United Label’s facility  operates four conventional flexographic presses ranging in width from 7–10” and 3-8 station color capabilities, as part of a fully capable manufacturing facility with a wide variety of slitters, rewinders, finishing systems, and inspection systems.   
 

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in its 54,000-sq.-ft. Edmonton facility, Jet Label manufactures labels and printed tape for a broad range of industries, including food & beverage and grocery stores, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceuticals, forestry, and industrial applications.  In doing so, Jet Label produces a range of durable, reliably water- and weatherproof labels that stand up to the types of harsh conditions in which many of its customers operate.  Jet Label also produces a variety of address labels, and supplies parking and boarding passes and baggage tags to Edmonton International Airport.

 

Comments:
