Jet Label buys United Label

Jet Label will

double in size with the acquisition of United Label of Vancouver with additional production space, personnel and capacity

EDMONTON—

expands Jet Label’s Market Share in key sectors. United Label’s facility operates four conventional flexographic presses ranging in width from 7–10” and 3-8 station color capabilities, as part of a fully capable manufacturing facility with a wide variety of slitters, rewinders, finishing systems, and inspection systems.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in its 54,000-sq.-ft. Edmonton facility, Jet Label manufactures labels and printed tape for a broad range of industries, including food & beverage and grocery stores, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceuticals, forestry, and industrial applications. In doing so, Jet Label produces a range of durable, reliably water- and weatherproof labels that stand up to the types of harsh conditions in which many of its customers operate. Jet Label also produces a variety of address labels, and supplies parking and boarding passes and baggage tags to Edmonton International Airport.