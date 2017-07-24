Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
24 July 2017
FedEx Office closing all 24 Canadian locations
TORONTO—
FedEx Office is closing operations in Canada after 32-year . FedEx reached the decision to exit the Canadian market after evaluations of their Canadia business operations and considerations about the future.
This includes all 24 centers in British Columbia, Ontatio, Nova Scotia , the FedEx Office manufacturing plant and FedEx Office Store Support Office in Toronto. This decision impacts 214 FedEx Office staff .
Originally operating as Kinko's FedEx bought in 2004.FedEx Express, FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight remain in Canada for shipping . This decision only impacts FedEx Office Canada locations and services.Centre closures will begin in August and continue in the months thereafter based upon lease negotiations.
