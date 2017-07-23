Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
23 July 2017
Pollard banknote buys Innova Gaming
WINNIPEG—
 
 INNOVA develops  games and products for the global gaming industry, with particular focus on state and provincial lotteries.  Through INNOVA's wholly-owned subsidiary, Diamond Game Enterprises, INNOVA focuses on enhancing the revenues of government-sponsored lotteries and other regulated operators by offering its unique "extended play" products in traditional and non-traditional gaming venues.  
 
Pollard banknote prints for about 60 lotteries world wide. The company based in Manitoba is Canada's 9 th largest printer ( Graphic Monthly's list of top printers) with about $197 million in sales. It is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange. 
Comments:
