Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
23 July 2017
Pollard banknote buys Innova Gaming
WINNIPEG—
INNOVA develops games and products for the global gaming industry, with particular focus on state and provincial lotteries. Through INNOVA's wholly-owned subsidiary, Diamond Game Enterprises, INNOVA focuses on enhancing the revenues of government-sponsored lotteries and other regulated operators by offering its unique "extended play" products in traditional and non-traditional gaming venues.
Pollard banknote prints for about 60 lotteries world wide. The company based in Manitoba is Canada's 9 th largest printer ( Graphic Monthly's list of top printers) with about $197 million in sales. It is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
|
|
Post a Comment
Comments:
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
Total Job Board Listings: 43
New This Week: 9
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
Total Used Equipment Listings: 29
CLASSIFIED | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Company wanted
Most Recent News Comment
|JOHN says:
Most Read Stories
THE PRINT WIRE
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD