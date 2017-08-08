Pollard Banknote keeps Oregon Lottery

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide,, licensed games and strategic marketing and management services for both traditional instant games and the emerging iLottery space of web, mobile and social channels. The Pollard Banknote also plays a major role in the charitable pull-tab and bingo markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 73.5% by the Pollard family and 26.5% by public shareholders and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL).

WINNIPEG—Pollard Banknote Limited has to announce it has received an extension for instant ticket printing services with the Oregon Lottery. Under this agreement, Pollard Banknote will continue to provide the Lottery with instant ticket printing, marketing support, and related services..Since 2005, Pollard Banknote has partnered with the Oregon Lottery on its Scratch-itsSM instant game portfolio.