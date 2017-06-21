Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
21 June 2017
Canada Post delivers INCITE
OTTAWA—
Canada Post has just released their latest issue of INCITE magazine. It is a magazine comprised of award winning direct mail campaigns from around the world. It features direct mail campaigns with editorial on the campaign background, pictures of printed material, results and why the project worked. The current issue of INCITE has a rub and sniff cover .
|
When you rub the leaves of the flower you get s flower sent.
|
INCITE is part of Canada Post rebranding of direct mail under the Smartmail program. In-side-the- box conference, Partner program and the latest Postal Code Targeting are all part of Canada Post efforts to increase the value of direct mail. The spin off results for printers is that it creates more printing.
Post a Comment
Comments:
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
Total Job Board Listings: 44
New This Week: 6
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
Total Used Equipment Listings: 32
CLASSIFIED | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Most Recent News Comment
|Paul E. says:
Most Read Stories
THE PRINT WIRE
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD