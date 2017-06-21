Canada Post delivers INCITE

When you rub the leaves of the flower you get s flower sent.

INCITE is part of Canada Post rebranding of direct mail under the Smartmail program. In-side-the- box conference, Partner program and the latest Postal Code Targeting are all part of Canada Post efforts to increase the value of direct mail. The spin off results for printers is that it creates more printing.

OTTAWA—Canada Post has just released their latest issue of INCITE magazine. It is a magazine comprised of award winning direct mail campaigns from around the world. It features direct mail campaigns with editorial on the campaign background, pictures of printed material, results and why the project worked. The current issue of INCITE has a rub and sniff cover .