21 June 2017
AIRBNB launches print magazine
SAN FRANCISCO—
On-line giant turns to print
Airbnb, the worlds largest  internet accommodation site announced the release of Pineapple – a magazine  for homes of hosts and guests around the world. It is a case of on-line turning to print to help build it's brand.  Initial copies will be distributed  beginning November of 2017. Airbnb plans to publish content quarterly, with opportunities for both online and printed editions. . Airbnb is a  marketplace for  accommodations around the world – online or from a mobile phone.Airbnb opperates in more than 34,000 cities and over 190 countries. 

 

