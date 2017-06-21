Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
21 June 2017
AIRBNB launches print magazine
SAN FRANCISCO—
Airbnb, the worlds largest internet accommodation site announced the release of Pineapple – a magazine for homes of hosts and guests around the world. It is a case of on-line turning to print to help build it's brand. Initial copies will be distributed beginning November of 2017. Airbnb plans to publish content quarterly, with opportunities for both online and printed editions. . Airbnb is a marketplace for accommodations around the world – online or from a mobile phone.Airbnb opperates in more than 34,000 cities and over 190 countries.
